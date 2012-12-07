Shares in Argentina's biggest media conglomerate Grupo Clarin rose 4.12 percent in morning trade after a court ruling late Thursday gave the company more time to fight a government-backed media reform law that would force it to see off lucrative broadcast licenses.

The court's decision to extend an injunction protecting Clarin from the anti-monopoly law came a day before a government deadline for Clarin to submit plans to sell off "excess" licenses or risk having them auctioned by the state instead. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi)