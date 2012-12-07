UPDATE 7-Samsung chief Lee arrested as S.Korean corruption probe deepens
* Arrest may hinder Samsung's strategic decision-making - experts
Shares in Argentina's biggest media conglomerate Grupo Clarin rose 4.12 percent in morning trade after a court ruling late Thursday gave the company more time to fight a government-backed media reform law that would force it to see off lucrative broadcast licenses.
The court's decision to extend an injunction protecting Clarin from the anti-monopoly law came a day before a government deadline for Clarin to submit plans to sell off "excess" licenses or risk having them auctioned by the state instead. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi)
* Arrest may hinder Samsung's strategic decision-making - experts
* Says it signed a 35.9 billion won contract with LG Display Co., Ltd to provide display manufacturing equipment in China
ISTANBUL, Feb 17 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.