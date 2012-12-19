BM&FBovespa SA, Brazil's sole listed exchange
operator, is advancing in plans to boost registration and
custody business volumes of fixed-income securities, thanks to
the easing of certain regulation in the segment, Valor Econômico
reported, citing company executives. Cetip SA Mercados
Organizados is Brazil's largest depositary of
securities, with a 97 percent market share.
BM&FBovespa has seen the stock of promissory notes for
agribusiness projects, known as LCAs, under custody by 180
percent in the past 12 months, and is already stepping up its
participation in similar markets for real estate, housing and
corporate debt securities, Paulo Cirulli, head of products at
the company, told Valor.
Calls made to BM&FBovespa's press office to confirm the
content of the Valor story were not immediately answered.