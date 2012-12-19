BRIEF-Kamanwala Housing Construction announces demise of MD Murari Lal Gupta
* Says demise of Murari Lal Gupta, managing director of the company Source text: http://bit.ly/2lm6mKf Further company coverage:
BRASILIA Dec 19 The board of BTG Pactual Group , Latin America's largest independent investment bank, approved the payment of 220 million Brazilian reais ($105.94 million) in interest on capital, which is a form of dividend distribution.
The pay-out will be made before March 30, according to the minutes of a board meeting on Wednesday. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle)
* Says demise of Murari Lal Gupta, managing director of the company Source text: http://bit.ly/2lm6mKf Further company coverage:
BRATISLAVA, Feb 20 The European Investment Bank (EIB) will fund projects in Slovakia worth 500 million euros ($531.25 million) this year, Vice-President Vazil Hudak said on Monday.
* Says roll-out of lending suite at El Taamir Mortgage Finance Company, Egypt Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kDEZ1j) Further company coverage: