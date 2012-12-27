BRIEF-Mammoth Energy says board approved further expansion of 57,500 hydraulic horsepower and associated equipment
* Board of directors approved a further expansion of 57,500 hydraulic horsepower (hhp) and associated equipment
Brazilian Finance Minister Guido Mantega will meet with executives of Brazil's eight largest banks to discuss the implementation of new capital rules under Basel III. Here is a list of the executives attending the meeting.
1. BANCO DO BRASIL SA : Paulo Caffarelli, senior vice president for wholesale, private and international banking; Gerson Eduardo de Oliveira, executive director. 2. ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING SA : Chief Executive Officer Roberto Setúbal. 3. BANCO BRADESCO SA : Chief Executive Officer Luiz Carlos Trabuco; Júlio Siqueira, senior executive vice president; Vasco Azevedo, executive director.
4. CAIXA ECONÔMICA FEDERAL : Chief Executive Officer Jorge Hereda; Rafael Resende, senior vice president for risk and compliance.
5. BANCO SANTANDER BRASIL SA : Mraco Araújo, senior vice president for corporate affairs.
6. BANCO SAFRA SA : Chief Financial Officer Silvio de Carvalho 7. BANCO HSBC BRASIL BANCO MULTIPLO : Hélio Ribeiro, senior executive director for institutional relations.
8. BANCO CITIBANK BRASIL : Pedro Lorenzini, treasurer.
* Board of directors approved a further expansion of 57,500 hydraulic horsepower (hhp) and associated equipment
* The peoples bank board elects vice chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pfizer Inc reports 16.4 pct stake in ICU Medical Inc as of Feb. 3 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kpY8il) Further company coverage: