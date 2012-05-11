BRIEF-Altria working with authorities to investigate potential tampering of recalled products
* working with federal authorities to investigate whether recalled tobacco products were tampered with
Credit Suisse Group on Friday named José Olympio Pereira as chief executive of its Brazilian unit, overseeing investment banking, private banking and asset management divisions, according to a statement on Friday. He replaces Antonio Quintella, who left his position as CEO of Credit Suisse Americas earlier in the day.
Pereira was previously co-head of investment banking with Marcelo Kayath, who will now head the bank's head of fixed-income and equities for Latin America, the statement said. Quintella will move to São Paulo from New York to take over the chairmanship of the Brazilian unit's asset management division.
* working with federal authorities to investigate whether recalled tobacco products were tampered with
Feb 3 Luxury retailer Neiman Marcus Group has stopped selling Ivanka Trump's jewelry line on its website and a store in New Jersey, Yahoo News reported on Friday, citing a sales associate.
* FILES FOR RESALE OF UP TO 1,000,000 SHARES OF CO'S COMMON STOCK BY THE SELLING STOCKHOLDERS - SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2l5nYK1 Further company coverage: