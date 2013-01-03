BRIEF-Royal Caribbean finalizes agreement with Bahamas
* Royal Caribbean finalizes agreement with the Bahamas to grow tourism to the destination Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Argentina's peso slid 1.71 percent on the parallel or black market to 7.01/7.03 per dollar, pushed to a new all-time weak point by confidence-sapping currency control and demand for dollars as Argentines take off for their summer holidays, traders said.
The peso was unchanged in official, interbank trade at 4.9225/4.925. The breach between the two rates has widened to 42.5 percent as average Argentines register their lack of confidence in the local currency.
In the so-called blue-chip swap market, which reflects the implied exchange rate used to buy Argentine shares or bonds that can be sold for dollars overseas, the peso was at 6.98 per greenback.
* Royal Caribbean finalizes agreement with the Bahamas to grow tourism to the destination Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* John P. Pecora reports a 6.67 percent passive stake in Saexploration Holdings Inc as of March 2, 2017 -SEC filing Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, March 8 A German court named Frankfurt-based Deka Investment on Wednesday as lead plaintiff for 1,470 damages claims against Volkswagen totalling 1.9 billion euros ($2 bln) over its diesel emissions scandal.