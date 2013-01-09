BRIEF-Marathon Oil Corp expects to recognize charges in range of about $4.8 bln-$5 bln in Q1
* MRO expects to recognize after-tax non-cash charges in range of approximately $4.8 billion to $5.0 billion in q1 of 2017
Brazilian stocks rose on Wednesday as bargain hunters picked up shares of commodity exporters and steelmakers following three straight sessions of losses.
Among stocks rising in Sao Paulo were state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA and giant mining company Vale SA.
The benchmark Bovespa stock index gained 0.18 percent to 61,237.52 shortly after opening.
* Sears Holdings reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Plans to sell non-mining related lands, buildings and water rights, for expected net cash proceeds of more than $14 million