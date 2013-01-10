A "Cold War" type of relationship between Brazil's top-two
market structure companies as well as mergers and acquisitions
activity and regulatory and competition noise in the merchant
acquiring sector will likely mark the year for shares in
Brazilian non-bank financial companies, analysts at BTG Pactual
Group led by Marcelo Henriques said in a Thursday note. Exchange
operator BMFBovespa SA and clearinghouse Cetip SA
Mercados Organizados will likely get entangled in a
price war amid declining profitability and pressure to contain
costs. Rumors that BM&FBovespa, which is BTG Pactual's top stock
pick in the sector, could buy Cetip have again arisen, Henriques
noted.
Regulatory noise and competition may also weigh on
performance of card payment processor Cielo SA's
shares. Henriques added that BTG Pactual "likes" insurance
brokers and maintained his recommendation to buy shares of
Brasil Insurance SA because of its "no-frills
business model of zero underwriting risks, high margins, cash
flow generation and dividend payouts."