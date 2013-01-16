The government of Paraguay, one of South America's poorest
countries, plans to sell up to $500 million of ten-year
dollar-denominated bonds as early as Thursday, sources familiar
with the transaction told Reuters. The nation's government is
offering to pay around 5 percent interest on the debt to
investors, said the sources, who declined to be quoted because
the transaction has not been concluded.
The issue is rated "Ba3" and "BB-minus" by credit rating
companies Moody's Investors Service and Standard and Poor's,
respectively. Both ratings are below investment-grade.
The country hired the investment-banking units of Bank of
America Corp and Citigroup Inc to handle the deal,
the sources added.