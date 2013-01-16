The government of Paraguay, one of South America's poorest countries, plans to sell up to $500 million of ten-year dollar-denominated bonds as early as Thursday, sources familiar with the transaction told Reuters. The nation's government is offering to pay around 5 percent interest on the debt to investors, said the sources, who declined to be quoted because the transaction has not been concluded.

The issue is rated "Ba3" and "BB-minus" by credit rating companies Moody's Investors Service and Standard and Poor's, respectively. Both ratings are below investment-grade.

The country hired the investment-banking units of Bank of America Corp and Citigroup Inc to handle the deal, the sources added.