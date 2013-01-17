Brazilian meatpackers Minerva SA and Marfrig Alimentos SA are in a portfolio of top food and beverage picks for 2013 chosen by analysts at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, as the profitability of beef operations continues to improve in Brazil.

Marfrig is a riskier pick, according to analysts Fernando Ferreira and Isabella Simonato, but has more to gain if new management can cut debt levels with asset sales. Recovering profitability of Marfrig's poultry unit could also boost shares.