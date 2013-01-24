Sales of flat steel products at Brazilian warehouses rose 1.5
percent last year to 4.355 million metric tonnes, industry group
Sindisider said on Thursday. In December alone, sales plunged
18.8 percent while inventory rose to 3 times sales, the highest
level in more than five months, the group added.
According to Sindisider, sales could rise 20 percent in
January, while purchases from mills could rise 15 percent as
inventory remains above normal levels. For this year, the group
forecasts 6 percent growth in sales of flat steel products such
as plates, slabs as well as hot- and cold-rolled steel.