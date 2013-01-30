A fuel price increase for Petróleo Brasileiro SA
announced late on Tuesday fell short of expectations
across-the-board, analysts at Credit Suisse Group led by Emerson
Leite said in a note.
In terms of the size of the increase, the 6.6 percent hike
for gasoline and the 5.4 percent for diesel - both at the
refinery level - fell short of market expectations between 7
percent and 10 percent, Leite and his team wrote on Wednesday.
In terms of the stock performance, the analysts think there
is no clear direction following the price hike. And in terms of
government support - Petrobras, as the company is known, is
controlled by the federal government - "that support may not be
enough."
"In any case, individual price increases do not change our
more cautious view towards the shares," the analysts said. "And
they do not change our view because they do not address the
parity mismatch issue - which means that pricing policy remains
away from market pricing - and imply the imports will continue
to be loss-making, and an earnings- and cash-drag for the
company."