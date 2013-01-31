UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Grupo Pão de Açúcar , Brazil's biggest diversified retailer, expects sales of Easter goods to rise 7 percent this year from 2012, according to a newsletter published on Thursday.
The group reported earlier this month that gross sales growth slowed in the fourth quarter to 8.1 percent from a year earlier, while sales at stores open for 12 month or more expanded just 5.8 percent -- the slowest since early 2009.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources