Consumer lending in Brazil is likely to recover in the first half of 2013, credit research company Serasa Experian said in a report on Monday. Serasa's Consumer Credit Outlook index rose 1.4 percent in December to 100.3 points, reflecting a potential upturn in the market for the first time in about a year.

The index is used as a forward-looking gauge of trends in loan disbursements, because it predicts the factors driving loan growth for the next six months. Declining delinquencies, rising salaries and record-low interest rates are supporting a more favorable credit outlook in coming months, Serasa said.