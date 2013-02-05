The following is a list of price target and rating activity for Brazilian stocks for Tuesday: Analyst Sara Delfim of Bank of America Merrill Lynch raised the price target on shares in Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA to 8 reais from a prior 6 reais. She kept the recommendation on the stock at "neutral." Goldman Sachs Group analyst Felipe Mattar trimmed the six-month target price for common shares of Petróleo Brasileiro SA to 29 reais from 32 reais following the release of fourth-quarter results on Monday. He also cut his estimates for earnings per common share between 2013 and 2015 to 2.54 reais, 2.78 reais and 3.33 reais from 2.88 reais, 3.32 reais and 4.05 reais, respectively. Goldman Sachs Group analyst Marcelo Aguiar cut his sum-of-the-parts, 12-month price target for shares in investment holding company Bradespar SA to 46.30 reais from 47.70 reais due to a stronger currency that more than offsets a higher target price for Vale SA - Bradespar's main holding. The rating on the stock remains at "buy."