The following is a list of price target and rating activity for
Brazilian stocks for Tuesday:
Analyst Sara Delfim of Bank of America Merrill Lynch raised the
price target on shares in Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aéreas
Inteligentes SA to 8 reais from a prior 6 reais. She
kept the recommendation on the stock at "neutral."
Goldman Sachs Group analyst Felipe Mattar trimmed the six-month
target price for common shares of Petróleo Brasileiro SA
to 29 reais from 32 reais following the release of
fourth-quarter results on Monday. He also cut his estimates for
earnings per common share between 2013 and 2015 to 2.54 reais,
2.78 reais and 3.33 reais from 2.88 reais, 3.32 reais and 4.05
reais, respectively.
Goldman Sachs Group analyst Marcelo Aguiar cut his
sum-of-the-parts, 12-month price target for shares in investment
holding company Bradespar SA to 46.30 reais from
47.70 reais due to a stronger currency that more than offsets a
higher target price for Vale SA - Bradespar's main holding. The
rating on the stock remains at "buy."