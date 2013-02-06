Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
France's Alstom signed a 1 billion euro ($1.35 billion) deal with Brazilian wind farm operator Renova Energia to supply generators with 1.2 gigawatts potential.
Brazil's wind power sector has taken over the past couple of years thanks to government tax incentives for equipment suppliers that set up manufacturing plants in the country and meet local content requirements. (1 Euro = $1.35)
March 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
BOSTON, March 6 A group representing large institutional investors has approached stock index providers S&P Dow Jones Indices and MSCI Inc, looking to bar Snap Inc and any other company that sells investors non-voting shares from their stock benchmarks.
NEW YORK, March 6 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc plans to line up a US$3.06bn incremental term loan and junk bond sale as part of a debt restructuring, sources said.