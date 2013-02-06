Armando Mariante was appointed chief financial officer at Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista's EBX Group, replacing Otavio Lazcano, who resigned, EBX's press office said on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, Brazil's Veja weekly news magazine reported on its website Lazcano's departure and Mariante's appointment at the EBX conglomerate of mining, logistics and energy companies. In the past year, five of six presidents of EBX-controlled subsidiaries have been replaced. (Editing by Carol Bishopric)