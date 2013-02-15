EU mergers and takeovers (March 8)
BRUSSELS, March 8 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Chilean bank CorpBanca said it raised more than $620 million in a capital increase to help pay for the purchase of Colombia's Helm Bank.
CorpGroup, CorpBanca's parent company, signed a deal last year to buy up to 100 percent of the shares of Helm for about $1.3 billion. Helm would then be merged with CorpBanca Colombia to create Colombia's fifth-largest bank.
CorpBanca said it had issued 47 billion shares at 6.25 Chilean pesos each as part of the capital increase operation.
NEW YORK, March 8 The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday sold $20 billion of 10-year government notes to strong investor demand at a yield of 2.560 percent, which was the highest at a 10-year auction since July 2014, Treasury data showed.
* Will acquire along with CDPQ, in a 70/30 joint venture, 100% of GE Water