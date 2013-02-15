Chilean bank CorpBanca said it raised more than $620 million in a capital increase to help pay for the purchase of Colombia's Helm Bank.

CorpGroup, CorpBanca's parent company, signed a deal last year to buy up to 100 percent of the shares of Helm for about $1.3 billion. Helm would then be merged with CorpBanca Colombia to create Colombia's fifth-largest bank.

CorpBanca said it had issued 47 billion shares at 6.25 Chilean pesos each as part of the capital increase operation.