BM&FBovespa SA will announce on March 5 the company's
new pricing policy for trading in the cash equities market,
Chief Executive Edemir Pinto said on Wednesday. Pinto told
analysts at an event to discuss fourth-quarter earnings that the
aim of the new policy is to "divide the gains in scale with all
market participants."
BM&FBovespa, Brazil's sole financial bourse, is facing
competition risk in the market. Direct Edge Holdings LLC, the
fourth-largest U.S. stock exchange operator, is seeking a
license to operate a Brazilian bourse.
Under current rules, BM&FBovespa enjoys a near monopoly on
all trading, clearing and settlement services for most
locally-traded shares. While depositary receipts in New York or
other global financial hubs provide a possible alternative to
trading on BM&FBovespa, many investors cannot trade them due to
legal or tax restrictions.