The percentage of bounced checks in Brazil edged slightly lower in January from December, credit research company Serasa Experian said on Thursday, due to declining borrowing costs and record-low unemployment. According to Serasa, 2.02 percent of checks in circulation were rejected in January, compared to 2.04 percent in December.

The ratio remained above the 1.93 percent registered in January 2012. Bounced checks in Brazil fell in November for the first time in nearly two years.