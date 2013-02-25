U.S. drillers add oil rigs for 7th week in a row -Baker Hughes

March 3 U.S. drillers added oil rigs for a seventh week in a row, extending a recovery into a tenth month as energy companies, including Exxon Mobil Corp , boost spending plans to take advantage of a crude price recovery. Drillers added seven oil rigs in the week to March 3, bringing the total count up to 609, the most since October 2015, energy services firm Baker Hughes Inc said on Friday. During the same week a year ago, there were