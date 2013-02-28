Brazilian sugar and ethanol producer Cosan SA hired investment
banks Bradesco BBI, BTG Pactual Group,
Itaú BBA, and Morgan Stanley & Co. to arrange
a series of meetings with investors in the United States, Chile,
and Europe, before what could lead to the offering of 10-year
dollar-denominated bonds, a source with knowledge of the
situation said.
The debt could be issued by Cosan's Cosan Luxembourg SA
finance unit, with the bond possibly obtaining a "Ba2" rating by
Moody's Investors Service, said the source. Two teams of bankers
and investors will meet March 1 in Santiago, March 4 in London
and Los Angeles, March 5 in Switzerland and New York and March 6
in Boston and New York, the source said.
Representatives for Cosan declined to comment.