Analysts at Bank of America Merrill Lynch led by Felipe Hirai
and David Beker said investors are still "massively underweight"
Brazilian equities as disappointingly low growth rates,
accelerating inflation and rising state intervention in the
economy are leading to earnings downgrades and a de-rating of a
number of sectors. Investors in Latin America, who are also
concerned with high valuations in the Mexican stock market, are
rotating to Chile and Peru, both analysts said in a note on
Monday.
"However, we noticed a subtle change on investors' mind,
with investors asking about the potential upsides on the economy
as the outlook is already gloomy and everyone seems already
underweight, but a change in perception will still take a long
time to materialize, in our view," the analysts wrote.
The most preferred sectors remain consumer goods,
infrastructure and education, and the least preferred include
energy, utilities and telecommunications. Two sectors that
investors remain divided about are financial companies and raw
materials producers, both Hirai and Beker said.