EBX, the conglomerate that manages Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista's stakes in mining, oil and logistics companies, and BP Products North America Inc of the BP Group have signed an agreement to form a 50-50 joint venture to trade marine fuels.

The venture, called MFX, will trade platform supply gas, marine gas oil and intermediate fuel oil out of the Superporto do Açu port located in northern Rio de Janeiro state, which has been developed by EBX's LLX subsidiary.