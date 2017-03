Bolivia's state energy company YPFB has awarded new exploration areas totaling more than 500,000 hectares to Britain's BG Group and Brazil's Petrobras, the company said in a statement.

BG, which currently operates in the natural gas-rich South American country in partnership with Spain's Repsol, was awarded the 453,000-hectare Huacareta area, where preliminary studies indicate the likelihood of gas resources.

Petrobras, which accounts for about half of Bolivia's natural gas output, will explore in the 100,000-hectare Cedro area in Santa Cruz province, which is close to large gas fields already in production.

YPFB did not reveal further details of the exploration contracts.