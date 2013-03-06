BRIEF-Spark Energy prices offering of 1.4 mln shares
* Pricing public offering of 1.4 million shares of redeemable perpetual preferred stock at $25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
America Movil, the telecommunications giant controlled by Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim, said on Wednesday it was investing 1 billion reais ($508 million) in a submarine cable to reinforce the capacity of its Brazilian operations.
The cable will connect to the United States and five other countries ringing the Caribbean, helping to bolster Brazil's shaky communications infrastructure before it hosts the 2014 Soccer World Cup and Rio de Janeiro hosts the 2016 Olympic Games.
SAN FRANCISCO, March 8 Uber Technologies Inc has prohibited the use of its so-called "Greyball" technology to target regulators, ending a program that had been critical in helping Uber evade authorities in cities where the service has been banned.
March 9 Gold prices held steady early on Thursday near a five-week low touched in the previous session, pressured by an uptick in the dollar ahead of U.S. non-farm payrolls data on Friday. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was flat at $1,207.46 per ounce at 0030 GMT. The metal hit its lowest since Feb. 1 at $1,206.05 in the previous session. * U.S. gold futures edged down $1.80 or 0.1 percent to $1,207.60. The dollar index was up 0.1 percent to 102.1