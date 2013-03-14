The demand for rail tracks in Brazil is insufficient to justify
investments in capacity to produce them, Jorge
Gerdau-Johannpeter, chairman of steel making giant Gerdau SA
, said on Thursday. Gerdau has been analyzing the
market for rails in Brazil but "financial and technical
shortcomings" could hamper the venture, which would have to be
three times the size of current demand, in volume terms, to be
profitable.
The government is considering imposing a local content
requirement as an incentive to produce rail tracks in the
country, Valor Econômico newspaper reported. A spokesman for the
trade and industry ministry could not be immediately reached to
comment on the report.