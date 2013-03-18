STXNEWS LATAM-Fewer Brazil companies seek credit in Feb -Serasa - T he number of Brazilian companies seeking credit fell 4.4 percent in February compared with the previous month, credit research company Serasa Experian said on Monday. The decline followed a sharp rise of 19.3 percent in the previous comparison. The Carnival holidays, which reduced the number of working days in February, also contributed to the lower demand for credit, Serasa said.