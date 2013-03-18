UPDATE 1-IranAir receives second jet under sanctions deal
PARIS, March 10 IranAir has taken delivery of its second Western jet under a nuclear sanctions deal with major powers, an Airbus A330 long-haul aircraft, the European planemaker said.
Moody's Investors Service assigned a 'Baa3' rating to BTG Pactual Group's potential sale of senior unsecured notes denominated in Chinese renminbis. The notes are due March 2016, according to a statement. The proposed notes will be issued under the existing $3 billion global medium term note program, already rated 'Baa3.'
The outlook on the rating is stable, Moody's said. Details on the transaction, including the size of the sale, were not immediately available.
PARIS, March 10 IranAir has taken delivery of its second Western jet under a nuclear sanctions deal with major powers, an Airbus A330 long-haul aircraft, the European planemaker said.
DETROIT/WASHINGTON, March 10 Volkswagen AG pleaded guilty on Friday to three felony counts as part of a $4.3 billion settlement reached with the Justice Department in January over the automaker's massive diesel emissions scandal.
* CEO Scott Wine's fy 2016 total compensation $5.46 million versus $7.11 million in fy 2015 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2ndW8MA Further company coverage: