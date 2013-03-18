Moody's Investors Service assigned a 'Baa3' rating to BTG Pactual Group's potential sale of senior unsecured notes denominated in Chinese renminbis. The notes are due March 2016, according to a statement. The proposed notes will be issued under the existing $3 billion global medium term note program, already rated 'Baa3.'

The outlook on the rating is stable, Moody's said. Details on the transaction, including the size of the sale, were not immediately available.