BRIEF-Health Insurance Innovations announces launch of secondary public offering
* Health Insurance Innovations Inc announces launch of secondary public offering by selling stockholders
Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts led by Fernando Ferreira trimmed the target price for Brazilian meatpacker Minerva SA to 14.5 reais from 15 reais on Friday, though they maintained a buy rating on the stock.
"Minerva remains the best way to play the positive cattle cycle in Brazil, though operating margins are shown to be weaker than previously expected," Ferreira wrote in a research note.
* Health Insurance Innovations Inc announces launch of secondary public offering by selling stockholders
* Vital Therapies announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Lion Biotechnologies reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results and provides corporate update