Portugal's Galp Energia SGPS SA plans to bid for a
share of oil being offered by Brazil at an auction in November,
chief executive Manuel Ferreira de Oliveira told reporters on
Thursday in Rio de Janeiro. The auction will sell rights to the
giant Libra prospect, believed to contain as much as 12 billion
barrels of recoverable oil. The winner will be the company or
group that offers Brazil's government the biggest share of
future output. State-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or
Petrobras, will have to take a minimum 30 percent
stake in any winning bid and will serve as operator.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier)