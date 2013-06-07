Argentina's state-controlled energy company, YPF
, said its board of directors approved a $65 million cash
payout to settle an old environmental dispute in the U.S. state
of New Jersey. A lawsuit was brought against a U.S. chemical
company that YPF later purchased for allegedly polluting the
Passaic River and Newark Bay during several decades, starting in
the 1940s. The New Jersey court will have to approve the
settlement terms, YPF said in a statement to the Buenos Aires
Stock Exchange. The case is New Jersey Department of
Environmental Protection, et al v. Occidental Chemical
Corporation, et al.
