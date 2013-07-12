Strategists at Bank of America Merrill Lynch led by Felipe Hirai
trimmed the year-end target for Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock
index to 50,000 from a prior 65,000, citing a
challenging outlook marked by slowing growth, high inflation and
mounting political uncertainty. Still, although Hirai and his
team "acknowledge risks are still to the downside in the short
term," they maintained an "overweight" recommendation on
Brazilian equities, mostly on "selected stocks, positioning,
relative valuation and the potential side effects of the weaker
growth."
Part of that stance is, according to a note on Friday,
because of a prevailing view among BofA strategists that
"suggests that oversold risk assets are increasingly vulnerable
to a trading rally." Furthermore, Hirai said the recommendation
is not "on the indexes" but because of the ample buy
opportunities that could be found in the market on a "bottom-up"
basis.
Hirai also cut the year-end target for Mexico's Bolsa index
to 43,000.