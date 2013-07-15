UPDATE 1-Henkel offers $1.05 bln to buy Darex Packaging from GCP
* GCP to begin consultation with labour bosses (Adds details)
July 15 Sales by São Paulo-based homebuilder Cyrela Brazil Realty SA jumped to 1.47 billion reais ($650 million) in the second quarter from 1.06 billion reais a year earlier, the company said on Monday.
Project launches also rose to 1.25 billion reais compared with 911.3 million reais in the second quarter of 2012, Brazil's No. 2 homebuilder said.
* GCP to begin consultation with labour bosses (Adds details)
March 2 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 9.6 points, according to financial bookmakers. * HSBC: Lawyers for the U.S. government and HSBC Holdings Plc on Wednesday urged a federal appeals court to block release of a court-appointed monitor's report on how HSBC is working to improve its money laundering controls. * CAPITA: Capita PLC Chief Executive Andy Parker's departure could be announced as soon as Thursday morning when Capita reports annual result
BONN, Germany, March 2 Deutsche Telekom wrote down the value of its stake in Britain's BT by 2.2 billion euros ($2.3 billion), pushing it to a fourth-quarter net loss of 2.12 billion euros from a profit of 946 million euros a year earlier.