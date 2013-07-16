BRIEF-Gimv co-leads 43.5 million euros financing of Breath Therapeutics
March 8 Gimv Investeringsmaatschappij Voor Vlanderen NV:
Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts led by Jorg Friedemann raised their recommendation on shares of Brazilian state-controlled lender Banco do Brasil to "neutral" from "underperform" on Tuesday after a recent drop in the stock's price.
Banco do Brasil shares are down nearly 18 percent since late May.
Friedemann's team also cut the price target for the shares to 23 reais from 26 reais previously, citing higher credit risk and potentially lower asset returns from the bank's pension fund, known as Previ.
DUBLIN, March 8 Ireland's permanent tsb (PTSB) will target a resumption of dividend payments from 2019 after it reported a rise in full year pre-exceptional profits on Wednesday due to improved lending and writebacks of bad debts.
DUBAI, March 8 French bank Credit Agricole has picked JPMorgan to help in a potential sale of its 31 percent stake in Banque Saudi Fransi, valued at nearly $2.4 billion, sources familiar with the deal said. The sale would be an opportunity for a foreign buyer to gain a foothold in the kingdom's banking sector, in which 12 commercial lenders share total assets worth around 2.22 trillion riyals ($592 billion).