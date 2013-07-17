Brazil's Foreign Trade Chamber, a trade and industry body, implemented on Wednesday a series of anti-dumping penalties on imports of so-called GNO electrical steels from China, Taiwan and South Korea. According to a post in Brazil's government gazette, the penalty, which will be implemented in the form of quotas per tonne of GNO steel imported, will last for up to five years and will be applied on "such material produced in those three countries."

In the case of China, the penalties will range between $175.94 and $432.95 per tonne; for South Korean GNO steel, the range is between $132.50 and $231.40 per tonne; for Taiwan the penalties will be between $198.34 and $567.16 a tonne, the gazette said.

GNO steels are widely used in the production of cores for generators and electric motors, reactors for lighting systems and hermetic compressors that are part of refrigerators and air-conditioning equipment.

The trade body, known as Camex, said the companies affected included Baosteel Iron Steel & Co and Posco .