Brazilian stocks fell early on Friday, as profit-taking investors retreated from the previous session's gains in the benchmark Bovespa stock index.

Among stocks falling in Sao Paulo were shares of state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras, and rival OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes SA , controlled by Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista.

The Bovespa was off 0.48 percent to 48,902.50 shortly after opening.