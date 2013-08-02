BRIEF-Editas Medicine Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $350 million
* Editas medicine inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $350 million - sec filing
Banco do Brasil SA proposed paying 400,000 reais ($175,500) in fines to securities regulator CVM for allegedly distributing advertising materials for the initial public offering of a subsidiary without prior authorization. In a statement, CVM agreed to study the proposal, which was made to settle allegations that Banco do Brasil breached publicity rules in the IPO of BB Seguridade Participações SA.
BB Seguridade is Banco do Brasil's pension, retirement and annuity subsidiary.
* Seacor holdings inc- seacor marine holdings entered into amendment no. 1 to convertible senior note purchase agreement dated november 30, 2015
* Siteone landscape supply names w. Roy dunbar to its board of directors