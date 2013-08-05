Raizen Energia SA bought a 10 percent stake in STP, owner of the electronic payment system Sem Parar (non-stop in Portuguese), to allow the tool to be used at Shell gas stations in Brazil, according to a securities filing on Monday.

Raizen, the world's largest sugar and ethanol producer, is a joint venture between Brazil's Cosan SA and Royal Dutch Shell Plc. It paid 250 million reais ($108.23 million) for the stake, which needs approval from anti-trust regulators.