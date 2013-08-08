Analysts at Bank of America Merrill Lynch led by Guilherme
Vilazante said on Thursday that a recent correction in Brazilian
commercial real estate shares is overdone, saying the impact of
rising interest rates, a potential renewal of lease contract at
lower rents, and higher vacancy rates are being overestimated.
Shares of Brazilian property companies are down an average
30 percent from their October peak, reflecting concern that rent
growth would suffer with flagging economic growth. "However, we
believe the sector's contract framework is much more protective
and tested than the market is pricing, while internal growth is,
arguably, much less important than the market is pricing,"
Vilazante said in a client note.
Vilazante and his team cut the price target for BR
Properties SA to 26 reais from 30.5 reais; Multiplan
Emprendimentos SA to 64 reais from 75 reais; Iguatemi
Shopping Centers SA to 32 reais from 34 reais;
Alliansce Shopping Centers SA to 25 reais from 29
reais. The analysts raised their target for General Shopping
Brasil SA to 16 reais from 12.5 reais. Vilazante
initiated coverage of Sonae Sierra Brasil SA with a
29 reais a share target and an "underperform" recommendation.