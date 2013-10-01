UPDATE 5-ECB stands firm on stimulus, but says urgency eases
* 2017, 2018 growth and inflation forecasts upgraded (Releads with further Draghi comments, market reaction)
Brazil's petroleum regulator approved all 11 companies that paid to receive bidding information for the Oct. 21 sale of Brazil's Libra oil prospect, the country's largest-ever oil discovery. The approval, announced by the press office for the regulator, does not mean the companies will take part. Additional guarantees that the companies have resources to pay their share of an up-front 15 billion real ($6.73 billion) cash payment are needed before bids can be made. The prospective bidders are India's Oil and National Gas Co, Malaysia's Petroliam Nasional, or Petronas, Colombia's Ecopetrol SA , China's CNOOC, China National Petroleum Corp , China's Sinopec, Spain's Repsol SA , Portugal's Galp Energia SGPS SA, France's Total SA, Japanese trading company Mitsui & Co Ltd , and Anglo-Dutch Royal Dutch Shell Plc.
($1 = 2.23 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Jeb Blount)
* 2017, 2018 growth and inflation forecasts upgraded (Releads with further Draghi comments, market reaction)
* Reis, inc. Announces full year and fourth quarter 2016 results
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/LONDON, March 09 (Fitch) The announced merger of Standard Life and Aberdeen Asset Management highlights the growing polarisation of the investment management industry between large, global, diversified groups and smaller, specialist, active managers, Fitch Ratings says. In this environment, mid-sized firms suffer the most from industry pressures and further consolidation is likely as investment managers seek to diversify their