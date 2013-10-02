New home sales in Sao Paulo, Brazil's largest city, jumped 86.2 percent in August from a year earlier to 3,464 units, the highest for the month in the past four years, according to data released by the local real estate association Secovi-SP on Wednesday. In the first eight months of the year, new home sales surged 45.8 percent from the same period in 2012, to 22,638 units.