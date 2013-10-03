Brazilian stocks rose for a third day on Thursday, led by
preferred shares of mining company Vale SA after the
world's largest iron ore producer proposed to pay $2.25 billion
in dividends to shareholders.
The benchmark Ibovespa index advanced 0.4 percent to
53,285.28, the highest level since Sept. 27. Vale, the
most-heavily weighted stock in the São Paulo Stock Exchange,
rose as much as 1 percent to 32.13 reais, while shares of OGX
Petróleo e Gas Participações SA, the embattled oil
producer controlled by tycoon Eike Batista, surged as much as 9
percent after saying that some wells in its offshore Tubarão
Martelo field could contain as many as 108.7 million barrels of
oil equivalent.
Shares in Brazil rose despite Moody's Investors Service's
decision late on Wednesday to lower the outlook on nation's
credit rating, citing low economic growth and investment as well
as rising government debt levels.