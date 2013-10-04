BRIEF-Superior Drilling qtrly diluted loss per share $0.11
* Superior drilling products, inc. Achieves $2.3 million in revenue for fourth quarter 2016
The board of directors at BRF Brasil Foods SA voted to open an office in South Korea, according to a securities filing on Friday, as the Brazilian food processor expands into lucrative Asian markets.
BRF, the world's largest poultry exporter, already operates in Japan, Singapore and South Africa.
* Superior drilling products, inc. Achieves $2.3 million in revenue for fourth quarter 2016
* Southwest airlines co - company flew 8.7 billion revenue passenger miles (rpms) in february 2017, an increase of 1.1 percent
March 10 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc