UPDATE 1-Peugeot poised to buy GM's Opel, creating European car giant
* GM agreed to Opel pension injection -source (Updates with pictures for media subscribers)
Credit Suisse analysts led by Andrew Campbell lowered the rating on shares of Telefonica Brasil SA to "neutral" from "overweight" and cut the price target to 51 reais from 59 reais. The analysts cited prospects for weak margins and profitability in the third quarter, which would likely reduce upside in the stock.
* GM agreed to Opel pension injection -source (Updates with pictures for media subscribers)
KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 Families of passengers on board missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 on Saturday launched a campaign to privately fund a search for the aircraft.
PARIS, March 4 General Motors and France's PSA Group will hold a press conference on Monday morning, they said on Saturday, with the subject expected to be the acquisition of the U.S. carmaker's loss-making Opel unit.