GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares add to solid February gains, await Trump policy speech
* Trump flags big infrastructure spending ahead of Tuesday speech
GranEnergia, the logistics and energy arm of Brazilian biotechnology startup GranBio Investimentos, will invest $500 million on three offshore oil repair platforms in coming years, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.
The first platform will start serving state-run Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras, in the Campos Basin in 2014.
* Trump flags big infrastructure spending ahead of Tuesday speech
* Highest U.S. oil rigs since Oct. 2015 (Adds quote, details)
* Hudson pacific properties announces pricing of public offering of common stock