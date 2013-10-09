BRIEF-Sycamore Partners acquires the Limited's Brand and related intellectual property
* Sycamore Partners acquires the Limited's Brand and related intellectual property
Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista cut his stake in oil company OGX Petróleo e Gás SA to 50.2 percent from 52.5 percent in two sales in September, the company said in a securities filing on Wednesday.
Batista sold 74.8 million shares in two tranches, the statement said: 39 million shares at 0.38 reais a share on Sept. 2 and 35.8 million at 0.42 reais a share on Sept. 9, raising 29.7 million reais ($13.4 million).
On Sept. 4 Batista, whose OGX stock has lost more than 90 percent of its value in the last year, said a planned round of OGX stock sales would cut his controlling stake to no less than 50.01 percent.
($1 = 2.21 Brazilian reais) (Editing by Nick Zieminski)
Feb 24 Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello said on Friday he was "committed to establishing a working relationship" and fostering "open dialogue" with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, after the two met in Washington.
Feb 24 Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello met with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Friday, to discuss his efforts to "put Puerto Rico's financial house in order" since taking office on Jan. 2, according to a statement from the governor's office.