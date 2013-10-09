BRIEF-Sycamore Partners acquires the Limited's Brand and related intellectual property
* Sycamore Partners acquires the Limited's Brand and related intellectual property
Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista sold 0.66 percent of his stock in OSX Brasil SA, a shipbuilder and shipleaser, the company said in a securities filing on Wednesday. Batista sold 2.07 million shares of Rio de Janeiro-based OSX for 0.7073 reais a share raising 1.47 million reais ($665,158) on Sept. 2, the statement said. OSX gets most of its business from Batista's troubled oil company OGX Petróleo e Gás SA.
OSX shares have lost more than 90 percent of their value in the last year. They fell 4.1 percent to 0.47 reais in trading in Sao Paulo on Wednesday, a record low close.
($1 = 2.21 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)
* Sycamore Partners acquires the Limited's Brand and related intellectual property
Feb 24 Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello said on Friday he was "committed to establishing a working relationship" and fostering "open dialogue" with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, after the two met in Washington.
Feb 24 Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello met with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Friday, to discuss his efforts to "put Puerto Rico's financial house in order" since taking office on Jan. 2, according to a statement from the governor's office.