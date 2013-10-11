Brazilian stocks were little changed on Friday as investors held
their breath on hopes that U.S. lawmakers will reach an
agreement to raise the nation's debt ceiling at least
temporarily, postponing a default threat that has been roiling
global markets.
The benchmark Bovespa stock index was down 0.09
percent at 52,946.87 as losses in homebuilder PDG Realty SA
were offset by gains in LLX Logistica SA,
the port operator formerly controlled by Brazilian tycoon Eike
Batista.
Shares of LLX jumped more than 10 percent after the company
said Washington-based EIG Global Energy Partners will take over
a controlling stake at the company as of Monday. LLX also
received a 900 million reais ($413 million) loan from two
Brazilian banks after the deal was completed, the company said
late on Thursday.