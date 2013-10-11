Brazilian stocks were little changed on Friday as investors held their breath on hopes that U.S. lawmakers will reach an agreement to raise the nation's debt ceiling at least temporarily, postponing a default threat that has been roiling global markets.

The benchmark Bovespa stock index was down 0.09 percent at 52,946.87 as losses in homebuilder PDG Realty SA were offset by gains in LLX Logistica SA, the port operator formerly controlled by Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista.

Shares of LLX jumped more than 10 percent after the company said Washington-based EIG Global Energy Partners will take over a controlling stake at the company as of Monday. LLX also received a 900 million reais ($413 million) loan from two Brazilian banks after the deal was completed, the company said late on Thursday.