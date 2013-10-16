Brazil's antitrust regulator Cade approved a deal giving Dutch energy firm Trafigura Beheer BV and Mubadala Development Co control of the iron ore port MMX Porto Sudeste Ltda, formerly controlled by tycoon Eike Batista, Brazil's official gazette reported on Wednesday.

The $996 million agreement to give the two firms 65 percent of the port is needed to reduce Batista's debt load and secure investment in the port slated to start operating by mid-2014.